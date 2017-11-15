Titanic returns to theaters after 20 years

OKLAHOMA CITY – James Cameron’s award-winning movie Titanic is sailing back to AMC Quail Springs Mall 24 for one week beginning Dec. 1, in celebration of the film’s 20-year anniversary.

Haha finally some good news, “Titanic” is returning to theatershttps://t.co/pS0AAKjidT pic.twitter.com/SGSRRXX4FZ — sharon Bell (@sharonbell111) November 15, 2017

It was announced Wednesday that the film is returning to theaters nationwide for an exclusive one-week engagement in Dolby Cinema at AMC. Fans of Titanic can even experience the chemistry of Jack and Rose in select locations supporting 3D.

“This timeless love story makes the perfect romantic date or a fun night out with friends,” said Elizabeth Frank, Chief Content Officer at AMC. “Twenty years since it first played in theatres, Titanic in Dolby Cinema at AMC will captivate movie fans like never before.”

Fans of the film have the opportunity to purchase tickets to the exclusive engagement along with a digital download starting today by visiting this link.

YA GIRL IS HYPE

“Titanic” is returning to theaters in Dec. to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the James Cameron blockbuster’s 1997 release. https://t.co/1IcEVYDOlu via @FortuneMagazine — Caroline Campbell (@caroline_campp) November 15, 2017

Cameron stated in a press release that “This is beyond 3D, beyond 70mm, it’s beyond anything you’ve seen before. The image leaps off the screen as bright and vibrant as life itself. This is the way all movies should be seen and without a doubt, Titanic has NEVER looked better.”

Recent partnerships between Cameron and Paramount Pictures made this films first-ever release in Dolby 2D and 3D possible.

“We mastered a few minutes of Titanic in Dolby Vision and I was stunned,” Cameron said. “It was like seeing it for the first time. Now that the entire film has been mastered, I’m excited to share it with audiences across the U.S.”

Titanic holds 11 Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Director and after 20-years.