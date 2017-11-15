“To help spread kindness,” Creators of Mensch On A Bench hoping to spread positivity, inspiration

Creators of the Mensch On A Bench are celebrating Nov. 18 as National Mensch Day (#BeAMenschDay). It’s a day to educate people on what it is to be a mensch, a good and honorable person, and to help spread kindness.

Let’s do this! THIS Saturday, 11/18 is the first-ever National Mensch Day (mensch – a good and honorable person). Embrace your inner mensch and inspire others with your immeasurable kindness. Learn more: https://t.co/6Qktla4QOb #BeAMenschDay #Kindnessmatters @menschonabench pic.twitter.com/ytMYBBSPPn — Allison Murphy Katz (@mrsalikatz) November 15, 2017

The award-winning Mensch On A Bench is not only a plush holiday toy but, tells the story of Moshe the Mensch, who watched over the Menorah during the great miracle of Hanukkah.

Neil Hoffman is the creator of The Hanukkah brand, the Mensch On A Bench, and he is encouraging everyone to think of something they can do to contribute, no matter how big or small. “And no, you do not need to be Jewish to be a mensch, it’s something we should all strive to be,” says Hoffman.

Since 2014, the Mensch On a Bench has become the #1 Jewish brand in the market and the company’s sales have skyrocketed in the years since the creation.

Mensch on a Bench!! How cute!! https://t.co/2Wv7Rlv1f9 — Pritty Whitty, PR (@WHITsaid) November 14, 2017

“To educate people on what it is to be a mensch and to help spread kindness, we have designated November 18 as National Mensch Day,” said Hoffman.

The company’s website describes Mensch Day as a day to ’embrace your inner mensch and inspire others with your immeasurable kindness.’ It also lists ways to be a Mensch like, ‘compliment a stranger’, ‘go the extra mile at work or school’, or ‘doing the right thing.’

And this year, a new member of the family has been added, Dreidel Dog, a plush Dalmation with dreidels as spots.

“We couldn’t wait to introduce Mensch Pets this year,” said Hoffman. “Every family needs a four-legged friend, and Moshe’s family was no exception. I hope that families and children adopt Dreidel Dog, give him a name, play dreidel with him, and then keep him out all year long for lots of cuddles.”

Hoffman, a small business entrepreneur, has dedicated himself to developing meaningful, fun, and celebratory products for Jewish and interfaith families. Dreidel Dog was created to bring smiles throughout the year, whereas National Mensch Day is a day where everyone, regardless of their religion or beliefs, can practice what it means to be a mensch.

Children can play dreidel with their Mensch Pet by their side, and for safekeeping, place their dreidel inside the dog’s secret bandana pocket.

The @menschonabench family is expanding by 4 feet of puppy cuteness, and celebrates the first-ever National Mensch Day! Yup, that’s a life-size mensch right there! #BeAMenschDay Learn more: https://t.co/LYcOIVSuX8 #pressrelease #hanukkah pic.twitter.com/cx89Auvvxl — Allison Murphy Katz (@mrsalikatz) November 14, 2017

The company’s website even includes rules for those that bring Moshe in their home.

