Trial set for former Tishomingo teacher charged with lewd acts with a child

TISHOMINGO, Okla. – A trial date has been set for a former Tishomingo teacher who is charged with lewd acts involving a teenage boy.

State agents arrested 48-year-old Shelley Jo Duncan in September 2016, accusing her of having inappropriate contact with a minor.

At the time of her arrest, Duncan worked as an English teacher at an alternative education high school with Tishomingo Public Schools.

According to court documents, Duncan allegedly told the victim: “I’m glad you love your mom so much. One of the many reasons I love you.”

When the boy replied his mom was “[his] world,” investigators say Duncan responded: “Probably the hottest thing u’ve ever said. Nothing hotter than a man that takes care of his mom.”

Ultimately, it was the victim’s mom who told police of the suspected ‘inappropriate relationship.’

According to court documents, the boy told police Duncan was concerned about the consequences of her alleged actions.

“She knew it was wrong, and that she could go to prison,” the boy said, adding that she didn’t want her mugshot on the news, according to the affidavit. “She told him not to tell anyone because it could ruin a lot of stuff, such as: her relationship with him, her relationship with her kids and her job.”

The boy reportedly told investigators that the two had kissed “numerous times” and that they talked about having sex.

This week, Duncan returned to court for her preliminary hearing.

However, court documents show Duncan waived her right to a preliminary hearing, meaning the case will now go to trial.

According to KTEN, the trial is scheduled for December 5th.