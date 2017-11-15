× “We are doing a disservice to our children,” Organization criticizing House budget vote

OKLAHOMA CITY — After the Oklahoma House of Representatives approved a measure that calls for budget cuts to several state agencies, organizations across the state are already speaking out about the vote.

House Bill 1019 includes $60 million worth of cuts across various state agencies while also using millions in Rainy Day funds, carryover cash, and revolving money. It also includes a recently passed measure to raise the gross production tax (‘GPT’) on legacy wells.

The agencies that would have received $215 million from the cigarette fee, which was deemed unconstitutional by the Oklahoma Supreme Court, are also being hit with cuts.

Those agencies include the Department of Human Services, the Oklahoma Healthcare Authority, and the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. Those three agencies are now facing cuts between $4 and $15 million.

The bill also includes cuts to various agencies including the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Ethics Commission, House of Representatives and the Senate. All of these agencies face cuts between 2.5% and 2.7% under this proposal. The Department of Education, Election Board, and the Department of Corrections would be among those facing no cuts.

“Jobs will not stay, because there will be no quality of life, where we are 50th in teacher pay… 50th in educational outcomes,” Rep. Leslie Osborn said.

“I personally cannot, in good conscious, leave cash in the bank, and look at my constituents and tell them I’m canceling their adult daycare, I’m canceling their advantage waiver services, I’m canceling their in home services,” Rep. Jon Echols said.

On Wednesday afternoon, the House passed HB 1019 by a vote of 56 to 38. The bill now heads to the Senate.

However, the Cooperative Council for Oklahoma School Administration released the following statement, criticizing the vote: