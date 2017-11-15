Woman speaks out over upskirt photographs allegedly taken by former aide to Governor Fallin 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A former staffer to Governor Mary Fallin's office, Travis Brauer, is accused of using his cellphone to take upskirt photos during a legislative meeting.

“I felt like my body, my privacy and my very own dignity as a human being have been violated,” said Sara Bana, the victim.

Bana is speaking out about an evening back in May at the capitol where she was advocating in a packed committee room when someone told her a man was taking photos up her skirt.

“I felt like a third-class citizen,” Bana said.

The person accused of taking the photo is a former aide to Governor Mary Fallin.

Bana and her attorney, Rand Eddy, now want Brauer, Fallin and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol to pay up.

“When I turned to law enforcement and I expected them to do their job - to aid and assistance- as the victim, I felt like I was being treated like the criminal,” Bana said.

Eddy said it took months for OHP to formally interview the suspect and he said investigators failed to seize Brauer's phone.

Court records showed Brauer searched for ways to delete information from cell phones and searches of Bana's social media accounts.

“These tort claims have been filed on my client's behalf, not only seek justice, but to demand it, in this instance and that's what we plan to do,” said Eddy.

In the state of Oklahoma, tort claims cap at $175,000. Eddy has filed two.

“That's a total of $350,000 and we think that amount is not sufficient in this regard,” he said.

Records show that Brauer was charged with offering false or fraudulent evidence, a felony, and a misdemeanor charge of destruction of evidence.

However, to the victim, it's simply not enough.

“It constitutes an invasion of privacy, it constitutes a sexual assault and constitutes an intentional infliction of emotional distress,” Eddy said.

News 4 did reach out to OHP and the Governor’s office, so far we have yet to receive a comment.

Bana said she does plan to move out of the state.