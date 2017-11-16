× Cowboys Roll to Easy Win Over Oral Roberts

Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team were in control from the start in a 91-48 win over Oral Roberts on Thursday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.

Four Cowboys scored in double figures and OSU shot 50 percent from the field, holding the Golden Eagles to just 33 percent field goal shooting.

Brandon Averette led OSU with 21 points and hit four 3-pointers.

Mitchell Solomon had 12 points and 7 rebounds, while both Zack Dawson and Thomas Dziagwa had 11 points.

Dawson made his OSU debut after missing the first two games of the season on a suspension for violating team rules.

Davon Dillard is still suspended and did not play, while Jeffrey Carroll is being held out pending the review of the program in the wake of allegations from an FBI investigation that led to the arrest of former assistant coach Lamont Evans.

OSU hit 13 3-pointers and outrebounded ORU 47-33.

The Cowboys improved to 3-0 on the season.

OSU will next play Texas A&M in Brooklyn, New York, in the Legends Classic on Monday, November 20, at 6:00 pm.