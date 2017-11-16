Drake stops show, threatens man apparently groping women in audience

Drake was in the middle of performing one of his hit songs, ‘Know Yourself,’ Wednesday evening at Sydney’s Marquee nightclub when he stopped to address a man in the crowd who he saw groping women in the audience.

“Yo, stop that s**t,” Drake told the man. “If you don’t stop touching girls, I’m gonna come out there and f**k you up.”

The crowd went wild with support. Since then, social media has also lit up with support for Drake, some citing the importance of his actions amid many allegations of sexual harassment in recent news.

Sexual harassment advocates have said one way of tackling the issue is simply to call it out and not stay silent.

We need more men like Drake who will call out trash who objectify, harass and grope women. — Luke Waltham (@lukewaltham) November 16, 2017

As Drake says in his song ‘Know Yourself,’ “pray the fakes get exposed.” Or, in this case, pray the “creeps” get exposed.

Yes. Men — and women, too — need to speak up straight away. These creeps need to be called out. — lynne clarke (@lynnecl35018667) November 16, 2017

Drake’s action have even sparked fellow musician and Chicago rapper Showyousuck to follow Drake’s example of calling out sexual harassers at his own shows.

HEY GUYS CAN WE ALL AGREE THAT THIS WILL BE PROTOCOL IF WE SEE THIS HAPPENING

IM SHUTTING MUSIC OFF AND LIGHTS ON. PUTTING CREEPS ON FULL BLAST https://t.co/VgNDyvl9Oq — SHOW YOU SUCK (@ShowYouSuck) November 16, 2017

It’s unclear of what happened to the man after Drake called him out.

So Drake threatened to beat a dude up for groping his female fans at his show last night. I'm here for it, but did they kick him out though? He said something off the Mic. I appreciate it, either way. — petty boots. (@peacelovewords) November 15, 2017

While some suggested Drake only called out the man because he knew he’d have the support of the crowd, one Twitter user wrote his stance is still commendable.

“The point here is, (Drake) called out someone groping a woman.”