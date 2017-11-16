× “I still do have hope that one day justice will be done on Earth.” Unsolved horrific crime hits 17 year mark.

A horrific crime in Midwest City 17 years ago today. Nancy Helmle Probst murdered.

Her nine-month-old baby left at the crime scene.

The crime is unsolved to this day and police are still hoping will be solved with new technology.

Nancy Helmle Probst would have been 50 this year. A birthday she’ll never have after she was murdered 17 years ago, but her family and the Midwest City Police Department are still holding out hope that they’ll find the person responsible.”

“She was very loving gal. Very Christian. She loved animals, large animals. Love horses a lot,” Byron Helmle said.

A country gal from Kansas who eventually moved to Midwest City. Her life cut short at 32 years old after she was found dead. She was beaten and shot in the head.

Her baby Lalia left in a crib in another bedroom.

Her husband Matt Probst called 911 saying he saw his wife’s lifeless body through a window.

“It was just such a tragedy when this happened… a nine-month-old girl being left in the house. Her mother being murdered,” Assistant Police Chief for Midwest City Police Department Sid Porter said.

At first, Matt was charged for the murder and spent more than a year in jail before the DA’s office dropped the charges due to lack of evidence. No one else was ever arrested.

“It’s hard after 17 years to still have hope, but I still do have hope that one day justice will be done on Earth,” Byron Helmle said.

Midwest City Police Department believe new technology could help close this case.

“Seventeen years later, technology allows us to do some other things that we couldn’t do then and that includes analyzing other evidence at the scene,” Porter said.

Officials are retesting DNA evidence found at the scene hoping for new leads to bring closure to a family who lost so much.

“It means a lot to us to if we could be able to do something for them to bring closure so someone could answer for this horrific crime.”

A tragedy for the Helmle family with the holidays just another reminder of the huge loss in their life.

“For the longest time I had a hard time with Thanksgiving, Christmas, all of the holidays, and I still have issues with it. It’s a sad time. Sad time of the year,” Byron Helmle said.

If you have any information visit http://www.nancyhelmleprobst.com/ or call the Midwest City Police Department.