John Rex Charter Elementary School adding a sixth-grade class

OKLAHOMA CITY – A metro school is expanding in a very unique way.

John Rex Charter Elementary School announced that it is adding a sixth-grade class that will be housed in the Myriad Gardens.

“Families of current JRCES students have repeatedly asked the school to create a path for their children from pre-K all the way through high school,” said JRCES Head of School Joe Pierce. “We are thrilled to expand our launch pad of learning and discovery in the gardens.”

The Board of Directors approved the move after receiving a $1 million grant from the Inasmuch Foundation.

That also comes with $700,000 additional dollars for enhancement to the Myriad Gardens’ educational spaces.

The sixth grade will also have about 80 spots for students, and there are plans to add a seventh-grade class at the Myriad Gardens in 2019.