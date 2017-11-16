× Loophole allows fundraisers during Oklahoma special session

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma legislators have been raising thousands of dollars from lobbyists at lavish fundraisers during a special session limping into its eighth week, yet they’ve failed to make much progress toward plugging a $215 million hole in the state budget.

The Associated Press obtained invitations to a dozen scheduled fundraisers for some of the Legislature’s top Republican leaders, including the powerful chairs of the appropriations committees in the House and Senate.

Legislators can face up to a year in jail and fines for accepting contributions from lobbyists during the regular session that runs from February to May. But that misdemeanor crime doesn’t apply during the special session now limping into its eighth week.

State House and Senate members are taking full advantage, raising money for elections a year away.