Man found unfit for trial over Ten Commandments destruction

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A man who allegedly crashed into a Ten Commandments monument in Arkansas has been found mentally unfit to stand trial.

In October 2014, authorities say the granite monument that sat outside the Oklahoma Capitol was destroyed when Michael Reed rammed his car into it.

At the time, Reed told agents with the Secret Service that Satan made him crash his car into the statue.

Reed’s family insisted that crashing into the Ten Commandments monument was not a religious or political statement, but rather a result of a mental health issue.

“I am a born-again Christian who speaks in tongues, and I Love God, Jesus and the Holy Spirit. I love going to church, and I love reading the Bible. Anyone who knows me knows this is true. I want to share with lost people that God’s love is real,” Reed wrote in a letter to the Tulsa World.

Reed was taken to hospital in Oklahoma for mental health treatment and never formally charged in that case.

Earlier this year, Reed was taken into custody after driving into a Ten Commandments monument hours after it was installed at the Arkansas State Capitol.

Now, it seems like Reed won’t stand trial in that case either.

According to the Associated Press, a Pulaski County judge on Thursday found Michael Tate Reed unfit to proceed and ordered him to be held by the state hospital for further evaluation. Judge Chris Piazza set a September 2018 hearing on Reed’s mental status.