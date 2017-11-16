Man who escaped Oklahoma prison 15 years ago arrested in Tennessee 

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Authorities say a man who was on Oklahoma’s 15 most wanted list has been arrested in Tennessee.

Knoxville Police say on November 11 around 2:15 p.m., they responded to a disturbance at a business to investigate an individual who was apparently “not who he was claiming to be.”

During the investigation, authorities discovered the suspect, 63-year-old Augustus King, had escaped from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections in 2002.

A Facebook post from the police department says King is being held in a detention facility on a fugitive from justice warrant while he awaits an extradition hearing.

It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.