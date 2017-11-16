× OKC Energy FC parts ways with head coach, coaching staff

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma soccer team is on the hunt for a new head coach.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma City Energy FC announced that it has parted ways with head coach Jimmy Nielsen and his coaching staff.

Nielsen served as the coach for each of the first four seasons of play.

Thank you players,staff,fans & everyone who supported the team. We sure had some fun times!I wish all the best in the future for @EnergyFC — Jimmy Nielsen (@PumaNielsen1) November 16, 2017

“We thank Jimmy and his staff for their contribution over the past four seasons,” said Energy FC co-owner Bob Funk Jr. “They were staples in the soccer community and shaped Energy FC as a driver in building our leadership brand and solid presence. As an organization, we will capitalize on the momentum built not only over the past four years, but for years to come. We wish Jimmy and his staff well in their next endeavors.”

“Our excitement for the future of Energy FC remains unchanged as we consider the opportunities ahead for the growth of soccer in Oklahoma. We are committed to providing a first-class soccer experience for fans to enjoy.”

The search for the Energy’s new coaching staff begins immediately.