Oklahoma appeals court upholds life sentence for man convicted in woman’s death

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma appeals court has upheld the life sentence of a man convicted of shooting a woman to death.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals handed down the decision Thursday to 49-year-old Harold Martin Brewer.

A Tulsa County jury convicted Brewer of first-degree murder in the Aug. 12, 2014, shooting death of 34-year-old Amanda Day.

Day was found in a bedroom of her home after she had been shot with a shotgun. Brewer was arrested hours later walking in a parking lot. A police affidavit says Brewer appeared to have bloodstains on the leg of his blue jeans.

Among other things, Brewer alleged in his appeal that his right to due process was violated during his trial. His defense attorney, Richard Couch, didn’t immediately return a telephone call seeking comment.