Oklahoma Unveils PK80 Basketball Uniforms

Oklahoma's men's basketball team unveiled special alternate uniforms they will wear during the PK80 Invitational next week in Portland, Oregon.

The Sooners' main look will remain, but there will be wood grain simulated on the sides, similar to the Rough Rider uniforms the OU football team wears.

OU will wear crimson socks and black shoes for the event.

All 16 teams participating in the PK80 event will get uniforms created by Nike.

PK80 features two eight-team tournaments to honor the 80th birthday of Nike founder Phil Knight.

Oklahoma will play Arkansas in the first game of the PK80 on Thursday, November 23, at 4:00 pm, in Portland.