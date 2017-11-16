OSBI investigating after several Oklahoma high school football players accused of sexual assault

BIXBY, Okla. – An Oklahoma high school is under scrutiny following a sexual assault investigation involving multiple football players.

According to a report filed with the Bixby Police Department, multiple football players at Bixby High School are accused of rape by instrumentation following an incident that happened on Nov. 2.

The Tulsa World reports that the Bixby Police Department requested assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, which is now the agency leading the investigation into the allegations.

Although very few details are being released, multiple sources told the Tulsa World that several football players were kicked off the team after allegations surfaced of an assault at a team event.

“It’s a very serious charge and it’s something that is going to have a life long impact for both the alleged perpetrators even if they are proven to be not guilty and, of course, the victim,” Adam Weintraub, a legal expert, told KJRH.

So far, no arrests have been made.