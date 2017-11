Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma State University dedicated the Remember the 4 Memorial on Thursday afternoon in Stillwater.

The memorial honors the four people associated with the OSU women's basketball program that were killed in a plane crash on November 17, 2011.

OSU head coach Kurt Budke, his assistant coach Miranda Serna, pilot Olin Branstetter and his wife Paul were all killed when the plane crashed in Arkansas while returning from a recruiting trip.