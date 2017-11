OKLAHOMA CITY – A person is dead after being struck by a vehicle on I-40 in Oklahoma City.

Initial reports indicate someone was struck by a vehicle on I-40 near Scott St.

Officials said the person was killed in the accident.

The eastbound lanes in the area are at a stand-still.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.