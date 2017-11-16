‘Please call back again,’ Undersheriff trying to reconnect with tipster

SHAWNEE, Okla. - Melody Jones was just 19 years old when she disappeared.

Her husband, 20-year-old Paul Jones, was found stabbed to death in their Earlsboro home.

Thirty-four years after the crime was committed, the case remains open.

It is one of just two cold cases Pottawatomie County investigators haven't been able to solve.

There have been breaks in the case over the years.

In fact, just a few months ago, someone tipped off authorities about a ruby ring, which led investigators to dig up part of a field in search of Melody's remains.

They found nothing.

"For three days, we dug, used dogs, found a lot of bones but no human remains. We asked anybody with information to call us," said Undersheriff Travis Palmer.

The case seems to inch closer and closer to closure every year.

Two weeks ago, after News 4 featured the case, again a tipster called in with information.

Last Friday, the caller left a voicemail for Palmer, because the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Department was closed for Veteran's Day.

"It's a piece of a puzzle. that piece of the puzzle could break this case wide open," said Palmer.

However, just as Palmer started to jot down the number, the line clicked silent.

"All we got was a 615. We don't know if that's an area code or a prefix," Palmer said. "So, I'm asking whoever called in on November 9th, who said they had information to call back in again."

The sheriff's office would like for that citizen to call back.

If you know anything about the murder of Paul or the disappearance of Melody, you can call Palmer directly at 405-275-2526 x111.

If you're the caller who left a message last Friday, call back.

Investigators believe the tip could be the one that solves the crime and brings Melody back to her family.