Police investigate armed home invasion in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating an armed home invasion that happened early Thursday morning.

According to police, three - possibly four - armed suspects forced their way into the home in the 1500 block of S.W. 45th street.

The homeowner said one of the suspects pointed a gun at her head and told her they wouldn’t hurt her kids, who were also home at the time.

The homeowner fired several rounds but doesn’t believe he hit anyone.

Police are looking for a tall, black male; a white male, who is 5’5 with a shaved head; and a second black male, who is reportedly short, round and bald.

Call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 if you can help.