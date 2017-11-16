Police investigating after 2 students accused of harassing school custodian

TULSA, Okla. – A local police department and school district are investigating after learning that two students allegedly harassed a custodian at a nearby school.

Early Tuesday morning, officers with the Tulsa Police Department say two teenagers were in Edison Middle School after hours.

Police arrived at the school after the pair were spotted on security cameras inside the school, according to KJRH.

Once there, officials learned that the pair allegedly harassed the night custodian.

Authorities say one of the teenagers was taken into custody, but say the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

“This is an ongoing Tulsa Police Department investigation, and Tulsa Public Schools will provide any information or assistance needed. In addition to supporting TPD fully, we are also reviewing all of our security practices to ensure that our schools and buildings are safe spaces for our teachers, students, staff, families, and community members,” a statement from Tulsa Public Schools read.