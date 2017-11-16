Remember the 4: Oklahoma State University honors lives of plane crash victims with memorial

STILLWATER, Okla. – A memorial to honor the lives of four people killed in a plane crash six years ago has now been unveiled at Oklahoma State University.

In 2011, a plane crash claimed the lives of head women’s basketball coach Kurt Budke and assistant coach Miranda Serna. The pair were on a recruiting trip for the OSU women’s basketball team.

OSU supporters Paula Branstetter and Olin Branstetter, who was piloting the plane, were also killed when the plane crashed in Perry County, Arkansas.

Six years after the deadly crash, Oklahoma State University is paying tribute to those with a memorial on campus.

The memorial resides on the northeast side of the OSU Athletics Center and features images of all four victims. Each panel also features in memoriam script provided by their respective families.

“This memorial will be a lasting tribute to four wonderful individuals who touched the lives of so many. OSU will always ‘Remember the 4’ and extends its support and thoughts to the families and friends of Kurt Budke, Miranda Serna and Olin and Paula Branstetter,” OSU President Burns Hargis said in 2016.

As a whole, organizers say the memorial will serve to honor the memory of the four and exemplify their commitment to OSU.

“This memorial was constructed as a permanent reminder of those we lost, the lives they lived, and the legacies they left behind,” a plaque at the memorial reads.