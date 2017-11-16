Reward offered for wanted felon who may be in Oklahoma City area

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for a man who is wanted in Tennessee but may be living in Oklahoma City.

Investigators say Angel Delgado is wanted for multiple counts of auto burglary and fraudulent use of a credit card. Delgado is also a suspect in a Tuesday morning home burglary and hit-and-run crash in Franklin, Tennessee.

However, officials say Delgado may have fled to the Oklahoma City area. Authorities say Delgado was in Oklahoma City last weekend.

Delgado is driving a blue 2012 Honda Civic with damage to the front bumper. The vehicle also has a black wheel on the rear passenger’s side.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to Delgado’s capture.

If you have any information on Delgado, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.