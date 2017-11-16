× Second annual Lights On Broadway returns to Automobile Alley

OKLAHOMA CITY – The second annual Lights on Broadway event will return to Automobile Alley this weekend!

Those who attend can enjoy complimentary carriage rides, visit Santa, watch live artists and musicians, as well as a series of outdoor holiday-themed short films, a live brass band, face painting, a s’more station with the Oklahoma City Professional Fire Fighters Association and more!

The district’s retail shops and restaurants are creating “Vintage Christmas,” themed window displays and they’re also offering special deals and promotions.

RCB Bank, located at 701 N. Broadway Avenue, will be hosting a series of outdoor holiday-themed short films like “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Somewhere in Dreamland,” “Jack Frost,” and more.

Those will be playing in the bank’s parking lot starting at 4 p.m.

And the Curbside Chronicle pop-up will be located at NW 8th and Broadway Ave. selling holiday wrapping paper, which benefits the Wrap Up Homelessness Program. 100% of the proceeds from each package of wrapping paper go to support the The Curbside Chronicle, whose mission is to employ and empower men and women transitioning out of homelessness in Oklahoma City.

Lights On Broadway is free and open to the public!

It will be held Saturday, November 18 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. along Broadway Avenue between NW 4th and 10th Streets and adjacent side streets.

