Section of highway in Oklahoma dedicated to fallen officer

Posted 3:54 pm, November 16, 2017, by and , Updated at 03:56PM, November 16, 2017

TECUMSEH, Okla. – A 4-mile section of U.S. 177 in Oklahoma has been dedicated to a fallen officer.

The Shawnee News-Star reports a ceremony was held Wednesday to unveil signs on the Officer Justin Terney Memorial Highway.

Blue balloons were released during the ceremony to honor Terney, a Tecumseh officer who was fatally shot in March during a traffic stop.

The 22-year-old had only been an officer for a year.

Officer Justin Terney died after an overnight shooting in Tecumseh. Photo via Facebook

Republican Rep. Josh Cockroft awarded Terney's family with a citation of appreciation during the ceremony.

He also gave the family and the Tecumseh Police Department prototypes of the memorial sign.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for the man accused of fatally shooting Terney, 36-year-old Byron Shepard.

Byron Shepard is charged first-degree murder in the death of Tecumseh Police Officer Justin Terney