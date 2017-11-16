Section of highway in Oklahoma dedicated to fallen officer

TECUMSEH, Okla. – A 4-mile section of U.S. 177 in Oklahoma has been dedicated to a fallen officer.

The Shawnee News-Star reports a ceremony was held Wednesday to unveil signs on the Officer Justin Terney Memorial Highway.

Section of Highway 177 named in honor of Officer Terney… https://t.co/8ehrq3HyQg — Shawnee News-Star (@shawneenewsstar) November 16, 2017

Blue balloons were released during the ceremony to honor Terney, a Tecumseh officer who was fatally shot in March during a traffic stop.

WARNING: This video may be considered disturbing to some viewers.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 22-year-old had only been an officer for a year.

Republican Rep. Josh Cockroft awarded Terney's family with a citation of appreciation during the ceremony.

He also gave the family and the Tecumseh Police Department prototypes of the memorial sign.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for the man accused of fatally shooting Terney, 36-year-old Byron Shepard.