Shots fired at family during car chase of burglary suspect

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Okla. — A manhunt is underway after authorities say a suspected burglar shot at multiple people.

County law enforcement tells News 4 Johnny Brown is accused of burglarizing from a home on Coker Road just before noon Thursday. The victim’s grandfather stopped by the home and did not recognize Brown, so he contacted his granddaughter who later called her brother, Adam Hudson.

“I saw a big puff of smoke or dust from the road whenever I topped the hill and I thought man, what’s going on? And then I saw my dad’s truck go by chasing a truck with a trailer on it,” said Hudson.

They got to the end of Highway 39 and Coker Road when shots were allegedly fired by the suspect.

“We topped the hill, went down the next valley and he leaned out of the window and I was crouched down a little bit behind the dash watching and by that time a bullet came through my windshield right by face and blew glass in my face,” said Hudson.

Pottawatomie County Undersheriff JT Palmer says the chase was about two miles long, ending near Leo Road. The suspect abandoned his truck near the woods.

“He is still armed with the handgun that he used and there were other guns that we found in the vehicle so we don’t know how many guns he actually has on him at this time,” said Undersheriff Palmer.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s at 405-273-1727.