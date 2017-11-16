“They cause a lot of problems,” Parking lot birds not only annoying, but can be dangerous

OKLAHOMA CITY- It’s an autumn tradition in Oklahoma – Hundreds of birds swarming in the parking lot of your favorite shopping spots.

“When you get a whole flock, like 20 to 30, the noise is crazy and I kid you not, I just washed my car the other day and it’s like they center in on a brand new washed car and it’s going to be covered,” said Sky Blackwell of Bethany.

Every fall, swarms of grackles and starlings, following their migratory paths, swoop in on urban areas across the state.

“This is a good place. They’ll come down, French fries, trash in the parking lot, it’s super attractive to these birds. And they come in swarms,” said Wildlife education teacher Jennifer Shore. “They cause a lot of problems for other birds. They come in and kick other birds out that are native to here.”

Shore says the birds don’t bother her much but they do bother the locals. And while the birds may be annoying to some, their droppings can carry a fungus.

“Well, Histoplasma is a fungus and it’s actually very common. It tends to remain in the soil but if it’s disturbed, it might get kicked up and people might be exposed through inhaling it. It may multiply to higher levels from nutrients it received from bird or bat droppings,” said Laurence Burnsed, Epidemiologist at the Oklahoma Health Department.

Histoplasmosis can cause fever, fatigue, and shortness of breath.

It effects those with autoimmune issues the hardest.

But Laurence says, most do not need to worry because “the fungus is not in the feces itself, it’s in the soil.”