Thousands of Oklahomans given turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving

OKLAHOMA CITY – Hundreds of Oklahoma families got their Thanksgiving turkeys on Thursday morning as Oklahoma trial lawyers kicked off their eighth annual “Day of Kindness.”

More than $100,000 was donated to help provide meals to families in need.

On Thursday morning, organizers say about 5,000 people showed up at McIntyre Law in Oklahoma City to receive a free turkey.

“We got here about seven this morning, the line was already long. I heard people say they’ve been here since 3 o’clock this morning,” said Laura Bearden.

In all, about 3,000 turkeys were handed out.

The giveaway was supposed to start at 9 a.m., but it had to start a little early because of the number of people waiting in line.

“We weren’t gonna start ’til 9 o’clock but police made us start at 7:32 because parking’s already full. It’s just unbelievable,” said Noble McIntyre.

There will be giveaways in Norman, Mustang and El Reno on Friday. Another giveaway is scheduled to be held in Tulsa on Saturday.