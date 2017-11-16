× Troopers searching for hit-and-run driver following deadly crash

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers are asking for the public’s help finding a driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run crash.

Early Thursday morning, emergency crews were called to I-40, near Sunnylane Rd., on an accident.

Investigators say a pedestrian was walking along the eastbound lanes of I-40 when they were hit by a vehicle.

Sadly, the pedestrian died at the scene.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian left the scene before emergency crews arrived.

Now, OHP troopers are asking for the public’s help finding that driver.

Investigators believe the suspect’s vehicle is a GM truck, SUV or van with damage to the passenger’s side. Authorities say the vehicle will be missing a passenger’s side mirror and possibly the passenger’s side window.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-OHP-TIPS.