Woman taken into custody at airport after allegedly trying to steal flight attendant's purse

OKLAHOMA CITY – A Washington woman was taken into custody after she allegedly tried to steal a purse belonging to a flight attendant.

On Nov. 14, officers were called to Will Rogers World Airport following an alleged purse theft.

Dispatchers learned that a woman stole a purse that belonged to a flight attendant as she was getting off a plane.

According to the arrest affidavit, 47-year-old Thu Nguyen was on an Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to Oklahoma City and took a flight attendant’s purse as she was getting off of the flight.

The flight attendant eventually found Nguyen inside the women’s bathroom, and demanded that she open her luggage.

At that point, officers say the victim was able to get her purse back.

When Nguyen was taken into custody, the affidavit states that officers found a small vial of crystal meth inside Nguyen’s purse.

Nguyen was arrested on complaints of concealing stolen property, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.