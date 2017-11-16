× Yukon High School teacher arrested for second-degree rape, child porn

YUKON, Okla. – A Yukon teacher was arrested for allegedly having sexual contact with a minor.

Officials say Hunter Day, 22, a science teacher at Yukon High School, was arrested Wednesday.

Jail records show she was arrested for second-degree rape, facilitating sexual contact with a minor and possessing child pornography.

No other information has been released at this time.

KFOR is working to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.