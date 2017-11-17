4 the weekend: Christmas is in the air!

OKLAHOMA CITY – Thanksgiving is just around the corner, which means that holiday events are opening this weekend.

You have time to make it to the first holiday events of the season, including one on Friday night in Stockyard City.

At 6 p.m., they will have a free tree lighting event with Christmas carolers, Santa, a magic elf and free hot dogs and hot chocolate while supplies last.

The Midwest City Holiday Lights Spectacular also begins on Friday night and runs through Dec. 30. Get into the Christmas spirit as more than 1 million lights transform Joe B. Barnes Regional Park into a winter wonderland.

The Edmond Outdoor Ice Rink is now open!

Lace up your ice skates and head to Mitch Park for some winter fun. There is free parking, curling, hockey and figure skating available. Check their website for ticket prices and special hours as we enter the holiday season.