88-year-old woman’s home gets free makeover thanks to Oklahoma high school baseball team

CALERA, Okla. – An 88-year-old woman got a big surprise when the high school baseball team gave her home a free makeover.

“It is wonderful and I am so proud of it, I may start crying,” said homeowner Wanda Lewis. “I’m alone and it just means everything to me, because if I had to do this out of pocket, I could not afford it.”

Lewis told KXII she’s lived in her home for more than 30 years and has not been able to fix it.

So, that’s when Coach Rickey Teafatiller, who said he passes by Lewis’ house every day by the school, decided to get the team together to help her.

“When Mr. Teafatiller came and told me he was gonna do it, I was just so thrilled,” Lewis said.

All of the supplies the team needed were donated. And the players say, they were just happy to help out.

“It was in rough shape, but working together as a team, it’s really brought us together and given us some confidence,” said baseball player Tristen Corbin. “It feels great, I love giving back to her.”

“If we need something important done, we’ll get on it,” baseball player James Vazquez said.

Coach Teafatiller hopes the team can learn from this.

“Something that we wanted to do, it’s down time for us, we’re not playing in season,” Teafatiller said. “I hope that after this project, that they can see just a little bit of work, cause it a really hasn’t been that much time, goes a long way.”