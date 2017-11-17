× Budget bill with cuts, cash heads to Senate floor

OKLAHOMA CITY — Senate leaders are expected to vote on the latest budget bill Friday morning.

House Bill 1019 passed the House Wednesday afternoon by a vote of 56 to 38. It includes $60 million worth of cuts across various state agencies while also using millions in Rainy Day funds, carryover cash from last year, and revolving money. The bill also includes a recently passed measure to raise the gross production tax (‘GPT’) on legacy wells.

There are, however, cuts to the three agencies that would have received $215 million from the cigarette fee, which was deemed unconstitutional by the Oklahoma Supreme Court. Those agencies include the Department of Human Services, the Oklahoma Healthcare Authority, and the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. They are now facing cuts between $4 and $15 million, far better than the alternative according to supporters of the bill.

“Healthcare is going to be in crisis mode in two weeks. We have to act now,” bill author Rep. Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston said Wednesday. “With the money we have, this is the best budget we have today.”

Under this proposal, opponents say higher education would have to take a $17 million hit while the Department of Education, Election Board, and the Department of Corrections would be among those remaining unchanged.

Speaking in opposition of the bill Wednesday, Rep. Matt Meredith, D-Tahlequah, claimed the House “played games” with a revenue package which failed last week. More than 80% of the Democratic caucus voted in support of a bill which would have put taxes on cigarettes, fuel, and low-point beer, while raising GPT on oil and gas wells.

Republicans failed to reach 75% of their caucus.

“I’m disgusted by that and each and everyone of you should be disgusted by that also,” Rep. Meredith said Wednesday.

The Senate is expected to convene at 8 a.m. Friday.