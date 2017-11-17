× CDC: Outbreak of drug-resistant salmonella spans several states, including Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are warning farmers about a salmonella outbreak that has impacted people across the country.

According to the CDC, there have been 54 people diagnosed with multi-drug resistant Salmonella Heidelberg infections across 15 states.

The patients were identified in California, Iowa, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.

In all, 17 people have been hospitalized and 18 patients were children under the age of 5.

Epidemiologists say all of the patients had contact with calves, including dairy calves. Officials say most of the calves infected with the bacteria came from Wisconsin.

Doctors also reported that the patients were resistant to multiple types of antibiotics.

Fortunately, no deaths have been reported in connection to the outbreak.