Friday Night Heroes, Playoffs Week 2

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Week 2 of the playoffs in high school football featured every class but Class 6A in action on Friday night.

Here are the scores from the Friday night games, with an asterisk indicating a game KFOR covered:

Class 5A Quarterfinals

Noble 28, Ardmore 14

McGuinness 19, Tahlequah 9

Carl Albert 49, Claremore 23*

Skiatook 20, Altus 7

Class 4A Quarterfinals

Heritage Hall 36, Broken Bow 9*

Blanchard 23, Wagoner 14 (Blanchard ends Wagoner's 48-game winning streak)

Ada 27, Oologah 20

Bethany 21, Hilldale 17

Class 3A Second Round

Oklahoma Christian School 31, Seminole 16*

Beggs 43, Lincoln Christian 14

Sulphur 34, Prague 14

Sperry 31, Jay 21

Sequoyah-Tahlequah 32, Berryhill 30

Jones 42, Plainview 30*

Idabel 38, Bristow 20

John Marshall 51, Kingfisher 35*

Class 2A Second Round

Washington 34, Chisholm 14

Commerce 48, Valliant 28

Davis 40, Hennessey 27

Holland Hall 45, Spiro 14

Vian 23, Victory Christian 20

Millwood 42, Dibble 0*

Adair 28, Antlers 14

Alva 14, Lindsay 7

Class A Second Round

Thomas 34, Boone-Apache 7

Morrison 52, Hulbert 22

Minco 20, Fairview 14*

Afton 40, Cashion 14

Crescent 63, Rejoice Christian 21

Oklahoma Christian Academy 48, Watonga 7

Hominy 36, Talihina 22

Hooker 23, Ringling 6

Class B Second Round

Laverne 62, Cyril 14

Prue 60, Dewar 56

Alex 54, Seiling 26

Depew 64, Weleetka 16

Davenport 44, Wetumka 14

Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 56, Snyder 14

Keota 46, Maysville 0

Shattuck 73, Carnegie 28

Class C Quarterfinals

Tyrone 52, Paoli 6

Pond Creek-Hunter 34, Southwest Covenant 30

Tipton 106, Regent Prep 58

Timberlake 32, Coyle 18