Friday Night Heroes, Playoffs Week 2

Week 2 of the playoffs in high school football featured every class but Class 6A in action on Friday night.
Here are the scores from the Friday night games, with an asterisk indicating a game KFOR covered:
Class 5A Quarterfinals
Noble 28, Ardmore 14
McGuinness 19, Tahlequah 9
Carl Albert 49, Claremore 23*
Skiatook 20, Altus 7
Class 4A Quarterfinals
Heritage Hall 36, Broken Bow 9*
Blanchard 23, Wagoner 14 (Blanchard ends Wagoner's 48-game winning streak)
Ada 27, Oologah 20
Bethany 21, Hilldale 17
Class 3A Second Round
Oklahoma Christian School 31, Seminole 16*
Beggs 43, Lincoln Christian 14
Sulphur 34, Prague 14
Sperry 31, Jay 21
Sequoyah-Tahlequah 32, Berryhill 30
Jones 42, Plainview 30*
Idabel 38, Bristow 20
John Marshall 51, Kingfisher 35*
Class 2A Second Round
Washington 34, Chisholm 14
Commerce 48, Valliant 28
Davis 40, Hennessey 27
Holland Hall 45, Spiro 14
Vian 23, Victory Christian 20
Millwood 42, Dibble 0*
Adair 28, Antlers 14
Alva 14, Lindsay 7
Class A Second Round
Thomas 34, Boone-Apache 7
Morrison 52, Hulbert 22
Minco 20, Fairview 14*
Afton 40, Cashion 14
Crescent 63, Rejoice Christian 21
Oklahoma Christian Academy 48, Watonga 7
Hominy 36, Talihina 22
Hooker 23, Ringling 6
Class B Second Round
Laverne 62, Cyril 14
Prue 60, Dewar 56
Alex 54, Seiling 26
Depew 64, Weleetka 16
Davenport 44, Wetumka 14
Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 56, Snyder 14
Keota 46, Maysville 0
Shattuck 73, Carnegie 28
Class C Quarterfinals
Tyrone 52, Paoli 6
Pond Creek-Hunter 34, Southwest Covenant 30
Tipton 106, Regent Prep 58
Timberlake 32, Coyle 18