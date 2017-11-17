“I was fooled,” Oklahoma sheriff apologizes after jailer arrested for rape

ANTLERS, Okla. – The Pushmataha County sheriff is apologizing after a jailer was arrested on rape charges.

Pushmataha County Sheriff BJ Hedgecock says that he learned about an incident that occurred at the jail with a newly hired jailer on Tuesday morning.

Sheriff Hedgecock told KXII that the jailer, who was identified as Timothy Byers, was seen in the wash room performing a sexual act with a female inmate.

After interviewing witnesses, Hedgecock says that Byers was immediately fired.

A short time later, he was arrested on a complaint of second-degree rape.

“I hate that it happened in this county. It’s aggravating to me,” Hedgecock said. “I’ve tried very hard to come out of that. I believed he was a good candidate with a military background for that position, but I was fooled.”

Hedgecock says that Byers had just finished his training to be a jailer after coming back from the Marine Corps.

“I’m responsible for whatever happens at this sheriff’s office. If there’s a shortfall that happens, I will take full responsibility for it and deal with it,” he said.