‘I’m getting my LeBron’s,’ Tulsa store employee talks armed robbers into giving back shoes

TULSA, Okla. – A Tulsa convenience store employee is getting a lot of attention online after talking about getting his shoes back from armed suspects who had just robbed a gas station.

Early Sunday, two armed suspects entered the Kum & Go near 51st and 145th East Ave. in Tulsa.

According to Fox 23, the armed suspects demanded access to the safe. But when they couldn’t get into the safe, the suspects took money from the register, cigars and cigarettes.

One of the suspects immediately ran away from the scene.

However, the other suspect reportedly stole one employee’s car.

The employee told Fox 23 the car uses a breathalyzer to start, so the suspects won’t be able to use it once they turn it off.

Before the suspect drove away in the car, the employee said he had one request.

“I was like, ‘You can have the car, bro, but I’m getting my LeBron’s,'” the man said.

The man’s interview with Fox 23 is going viral on Facebook.

Someone uploaded the video saying it was the “funniest interview” he’d seen.

The video has since been viewed more than 190,000 times.