Man accused of murdering Logan County deputy pleads not guilty to charges

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. – A man accused of shooting and killing a Logan County Sheriff’s deputy earlier this year has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

It has been seven months since 45-year-old Nathan Leforce was taken into custody for allegedly shooting and killing Logan County Sheriff’s Deputy David Wade.

In April, Wade went by a house along Mulhall Rd. in Logan County to serve an eviction notice. Investigators say footage from Deputy Wade’s body camera captured the moment that Leforce suddenly pulled out a gun and fired several rounds at Wade.

Wade was shot four times in the body and face, but he was still able to call for backup as Leforce stole his patrol car.

Sadly, Wade eventually died from his injuries.

A manhunt ensued for Leforce, who reportedly made a stop at Smitty’s gas station and carjacked a customer.

Several hours later, Leforce was found in Guthrie and taken into custody.

Leforce was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree armed robbery and larceny of a motor vehicle.

In August, a judge decided that there was enough evidence against Leforce to send the case to trial.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Friday, Leforce went before a judge and pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

A pretrial hearing is set for March 16, 2018, and a jury trial is expected to begin in October.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in this case.