OHP: Oklahoma man dead after head-on collision in Pottawatomie County

ASHER, Okla. – One man is dead after a head-on collision in Pottawatomie County.

The incident happened Friday at 7:18 a.m. in Asher.

OHP Troopers say 20-year-old Marshall McBride was traveling eastbound on State Highway 39 while 51-year-old William Von Frankovich was traveling westbound.

McBride was “attempting to pass another vehicle in oncoming traffic,” according to an OHP report.

That’s when McBride departed the roadway to the left and Frankovich departed to the right, both attempting to avoid hitting each other.

However, both vehicles struck each other head-on.

Officials say Frankovich was pinned for approximately three hours and was freed by Wanette and Asher Fire Departments by use of the Hurst tool, also known as the Jaws of Life.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

McBride was transported to the hospital with injuries but has been released.

OHP said the cause of the collision was due to improper passing.

McBride and Frankovich were both wearing their seatbelts.