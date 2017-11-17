× Oklahoma man accused of sexually assaulting door-to-door salesperson

CHICKASHA, Okla. – An Oklahoma man is accused of sexually assaulting a door-to-door salesperson.

According to the Chickasha Express Star, when the female victim knocked on the door of an apartment in the 500 block of 7th St. in Chickasha, Johnathan Mulligan answered the door, allegedly grabbed the woman by the waist and pulled her into his apartment.

The woman reportedly told police that Mulligan appeared to be “extremely intoxicated.”

Mulligan then asked the woman to sit down on the couch.

When the woman started taking down Mulligan’s information for the sale, she said Mulligan started rubbing her thigh and moved his hand to her upper back.

She said she asked the man to stop, but he didn’t.

He then allegedly unclasped her bra.

The woman told police that is when she immediately stood up and left.

When police asked Mulligan about the allegations, he said he asked the victim on a date, but denied touching her, the Chickasha Express Star reports.

Mulligan is facing charges of sexual battery.