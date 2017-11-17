Oklahoma Marine killed in hit-and-run crash in California

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TULSA, Okla. - The family of an Oklahoma Marine is in mourning after he was killed in a double hit-and-run crash last week.

Elizabeth DeGeeter says her son always wanted to be a Marine.

In fact, she says that Dylan Moran had posters for the Marine Corps. all over his room when he was a child.

When he became old enough, Moran joined the Marines and served as a helicopter mechanic.

Back home in Tulsa, Moran loved to spend time with his young daughter and his rescue dogs.

"Words will never be enough for the love I have for you," Moran wrote Oct. 24 alongside a photo of himself and his daughter.

DeGeeter says that Moran "loved his daughter more than anything."

Tragically, she will now grow up without her father after he was killed in a hit-and-run crash last weekend.

Authorities say 25-year-old Dylan Moran was crossing the street in Orange, California near a gas station when he was hit by a car.

Investigators tell KTLA that Moran may have been dragged by the car, and was then struck by a second vehicle.

Moran was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Family members say Moran was in California on a business trip when he was killed.

Now, police are searching for the drivers of the cars that hit Moran after they left the scene of the crash.

"Please, please. Somebody must have saw something ... even if you don't have children. This is my baby," DeGeeter said. "He was not an animal – you don't leave a human being in the middle of the road."