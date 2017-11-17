× OSU’s Justice Hill a Doak Walker Award Semifinalist

Oklahoma State running back Justice Hill is one of 11 semifinalists for the Doak Walker Award, which goes to the nation’s top running back.

After this weekend’s games, the three finalists will be named and the winner announced in early December.

Hill is the Big 12’s leading rusher with 1,198 yards and 119.8 yards per game this season.

His 12 rushing touchdowns lead the Big 12 and rank 18th nationally.

No player from an Oklahoma school has ever won the Doak Walker Award, which was first given in 1990.