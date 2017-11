× OU’s Orlando Brown an Outland Trophy Semifinalist

Oklahoma tackle Orlando Brown was named one of six semifinalists for the Outland Trophy on Thursday night.

The Outland Trophy is given to the nation’s top interior lineman on either offense or defense.

The three finalists will be named next week, and the winner announced on December 7.

Oklahoma has had five players win the Outland Trophy, with Jammal Brown the most recent Sooner winner in 2004.