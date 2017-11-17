Plan your route with statewide construction updates
-
City officials urging Thunder fans to have patience with downtown construction
-
Daytime bat sightings downtown shouldn’t be cause for concern: Biologist
-
Construction workers discover carvings from original Oklahoma State Capitol crews
-
Thunder costing fans more time, money this season
-
ODOT officials announce plans to replace Purcell/ Lexington bridge
-
-
Dad builds ultimate playhouse for his daughters — and it will blow your mind
-
4 Seniors: Leading a healthy life
-
Oklahoma license plate to support education revealed
-
Keystone Pipeline leaks 210,000 gallons of oil in South Dakota
-
Target, Walmart, Best Buy release Black Friday 2017 deals
-
-
Department of Health ends funding for Oklahoma Child Abuse Prevention contractors
-
Authorities investigating after body discovered near I-40 construction zone
-
OU plans to move basketball games to proposed development in north Norman