Police release video showing possible armed home invasion suspects

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for multiple suspects following an armed home invasion.

“My 3-year-old was just hiding under the covers,” the homeowner, who wanted to remain anonymous, told News 4.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. Thursday in southwest Oklahoma City. The homeowner said she left the door open while taking her daughter to school.

“I got back, and it was locked but I was like, oh, I got a key,” she said. “So, I try to open it, but some black guy opened it for me, pointed a gun to my head.”

The suspect, along with multiple others, then started making demands.

The homeowner said all she could think about was her husband and kids, who were asleep but quickly woke to the chaos.

“At first, they were like get on the floor, get on the floor, don’t look at us,” the woman said.

Then, they demand a long list of things, including cash.

“When my husband opened the safe, when they had I guess what they wanted, they told us to go to the restroom and just locked us in there,” she said.

The suspect’s got away with cell phones, tablets, guns and about $6,000 in cash.

Before they got away, the woman’s husband tried to stop them.

“The homeowners did fire rounds. However, it’s not believed that he actually struck any of the suspects,” said Megan Morgan with the OCPD.

Fortunately, nobody in the family was hurt.

“I was like ‘don’t do anything to us, my babies are here.’ They were like ‘we won’t do anything to the kids.’ I was like everybody says that. I’m like I don’t trust you,” she said.

So far, no arrests have been made.

The victims told police that three men entered her home. One of the men was a bald African-American with a medium build who was wearing a black sweater. Another suspect is described as a bald white male with a skinny build who was wearing glasses and a grey sweater. The third suspect is described as an overweight African-American male who had a shirt over his face.

Police have since released surveillance video from the area that shows two men walking in the area at the time of the robbery.

Authorities would like to speak with the men regarding information they may have about the crime.

If you have any information that could help police, please call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.