× Silver alert issued for Texas man who disappeared earlier this week

PARIS, Texas- Authorities in Texas are asking citizens in several states to be on alert for a man who was reported missing earlier this week.

The Dallas Police Department has issued a silver alert for 72-year-old David Lee Reed.

Reed suffers from a cognitive impairment, and investigators are concerned about his safety.

Reed was last seen around 4 p.m. on Nov. 13 in Paris, Texas. He was driving a black 2011 Kia Sorrento with Texas license plate “CML 4617.”

He is described as a black man, standing 5’11” tall, weighing 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a purple plaid jacket, an orange t-shirt and black pants.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Dallas Police Department at (214) 671-4268.