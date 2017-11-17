× Sooner National Championship Teams Visit White House

Four University of Oklahoma teams that won NCAA championships last year were among a group of national championship teams that visited President Trump and the White House today.

OU’s national champions in men’s golf, men’s and women’s gymnastics, and softball all visited the White House and got to meet the president and pose for pictures.

Oklahoma’s softball team presented President Trump with a glove, and the men’s golf team presented him with a golf bag.

The @OU_Softball team leaving the Oval Office pic.twitter.com/tYmUjsxf8k — Kenny Mossman (@Kenny_Mossman) November 17, 2017

The glove that @OU_Softball will present to the president. pic.twitter.com/9pwKIlYitV — Kenny Mossman (@Kenny_Mossman) November 17, 2017

There are 18 teams here, but with for from OU, we have our own room. pic.twitter.com/VlEKBjAtow — Kenny Mossman (@Kenny_Mossman) November 17, 2017

Lining up for the @OU_Softball photo and Coach Gasso is coaching. pic.twitter.com/KaJVIN65iX — Kenny Mossman (@Kenny_Mossman) November 17, 2017

Softball asked if it could pray with the President. Hannah Sparks led it then got a kiss on the cheek from Trump. pic.twitter.com/SoxYLUtBwF — Kenny Mossman (@Kenny_Mossman) November 17, 2017