Sooner National Championship Teams Visit White House
Four University of Oklahoma teams that won NCAA championships last year were among a group of national championship teams that visited President Trump and the White House today.
OU’s national champions in men’s golf, men’s and women’s gymnastics, and softball all visited the White House and got to meet the president and pose for pictures.
Oklahoma’s softball team presented President Trump with a glove, and the men’s golf team presented him with a golf bag.