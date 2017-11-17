× Thunder Blow Big Lead, Lose at San Antonio

The Oklahoma City Thunder blew a 23-point first half lead and lost at San Antonio, 104-101 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, on Friday night.

Russell Westbrook missed a stumbling desperation three-pointer at the buzzer that could have tied the game at 104.

The Thunder had appeared to tie the game at 102 with 5 seconds left on a 3-pointer by Carmelo Anthony.

On an official replay review, it was determined Anthony’s right foot was on the line and it was ruled a 2-point basket, making it 102-101 Spurs.

The Thunder led 32-15 after the first quarter, and built the lead to 43-20 in the second quarter before the Spurs began to rally.

OKC’s lead was just seven at halftime, 55-48, and the game was tied at 78 after three quarters.

LaMarcus Aldridge led all scorers with 26 points, including a put-back off a miss to give the Spurs a 102-99 lead in the final minute.

The Thunder were led by Anthony’s 20 points.

He was one of four Thunder players to score in double figures.

Paul George had 18 points, but was just 5-for-16 shooting.

Steven Adams made his return after missing three games with a calf injury by scoring 16 points.

Russell Westbrook had 15 points, but was only 5-for-22 from the field and missed all four 3-point shots.

Both teams shot 44 percent from the field, but the Spurs attempted eight more free throws.

The Thunder drop to 7-8 on the season.

OKC finishes their two-game road trip on Monday night at 7:00 pm at New Orleans.