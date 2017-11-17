× Two inmates stabbed during brawl at Oklahoma County Jail

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two inmates were stabbed and several injured Friday morning during a fight at the Oklahoma County Jail.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office says a man used some type of shank and stabbed two others during recreation time in one of the pods.

The two men who were stabbed were taken to the hospital for their injuries. No word on how severe those injuries were.

Authorities say the several other people who were injured during the brawl were treated at the scene.